en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Graze Inc. Relocates HQ to Plano, Texas, Prepares for Robotic Mower Launch

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Graze Inc. Relocates HQ to Plano, Texas, Prepares for Robotic Mower Launch

Graze Inc., a pioneer in autonomous commercial lawn mowers, has announced its strategic decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters and research and development center to Plano, Texas. The Los Angeles-based company is set to make the move by April 2024, with the opening of its new Plano facility.

Aligning with a Synergistic Partner

Before this announcement, Graze has been actively involved in various developments related to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. A noteworthy instance is the appointment of Logan Fahey, the former CEO and current board chairman of McKinney-based Robin Autopilot, as Graze’s CEO in July 2023. Robin Autopilot, a company similar to Graze in providing robotic mowing and landscaping technology, has collaborated with Graze on an eco-friendly solutions initiative for DFW Airport, the world’s second-busiest airport. The relocation will place Graze near its synergistic partner, thereby facilitating closer collaboration.

A Showcase of Technological Prowess

As part of its preparatory steps, Graze is set to launch its commercial-grade robotic lawn mower, the G3 electric robotic mower. This high-end product boasts a wide mowing deck, the capacity to mow 1.6 acres an hour, a full 8-hour battery life, and advanced safety features, including a 360-degree optical suite. A live demonstration of the mower is scheduled for January 17 at Plano’s High Point Park, creating a buzz of anticipation.

Plano: A Hub for Tech Firms

Plano Mayor John B. Muns extended a warm welcome to Graze, emphasizing the city’s robust infrastructure, vibrant tech community, and strategic location as key factors that would foster the company’s growth and innovation. Graze’s move aligns with a growing trend of California-based tech firms seeking a new home in Plano. For instance, fintech firm QuickFee made a similar move in October, reflecting the city’s appeal for tech-driven companies.

0
Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities
Global logistics solutions provider for the energy, agricultural, and metals commodities sectors, BioUrja Group, recently announced the sale of its subsidiary, RiverCrest Power Holdings LLC, to Six One Commodities LLC (61C). The sale signifies a strategic move, aiming to combine the unique strengths of both companies and fortify RiverCrest’s market presence, as well as its
BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities
Bankers Highlight Need for Better Executive Pay in UK Stock Market Revival
5 mins ago
Bankers Highlight Need for Better Executive Pay in UK Stock Market Revival
Starbucks Workers on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans Seek Unionization
6 mins ago
Starbucks Workers on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans Seek Unionization
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
50 seconds ago
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
Design Thinking for Global Impact: An Interview with Karen Hold of Experience Labs
51 seconds ago
Design Thinking for Global Impact: An Interview with Karen Hold of Experience Labs
Casino Union Workers Face AI Threat at CES in Las Vegas
5 mins ago
Casino Union Workers Face AI Threat at CES in Las Vegas
Latest Headlines
World News
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
38 seconds
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
2 mins
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
2 mins
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
2 mins
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
3 mins
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
3 mins
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
5 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
7 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
7 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app