Graze Inc. Relocates HQ to Plano, Texas, Prepares for Robotic Mower Launch

Graze Inc., a pioneer in autonomous commercial lawn mowers, has announced its strategic decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters and research and development center to Plano, Texas. The Los Angeles-based company is set to make the move by April 2024, with the opening of its new Plano facility.

Aligning with a Synergistic Partner

Before this announcement, Graze has been actively involved in various developments related to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. A noteworthy instance is the appointment of Logan Fahey, the former CEO and current board chairman of McKinney-based Robin Autopilot, as Graze’s CEO in July 2023. Robin Autopilot, a company similar to Graze in providing robotic mowing and landscaping technology, has collaborated with Graze on an eco-friendly solutions initiative for DFW Airport, the world’s second-busiest airport. The relocation will place Graze near its synergistic partner, thereby facilitating closer collaboration.

A Showcase of Technological Prowess

As part of its preparatory steps, Graze is set to launch its commercial-grade robotic lawn mower, the G3 electric robotic mower. This high-end product boasts a wide mowing deck, the capacity to mow 1.6 acres an hour, a full 8-hour battery life, and advanced safety features, including a 360-degree optical suite. A live demonstration of the mower is scheduled for January 17 at Plano’s High Point Park, creating a buzz of anticipation.

Plano: A Hub for Tech Firms

Plano Mayor John B. Muns extended a warm welcome to Graze, emphasizing the city’s robust infrastructure, vibrant tech community, and strategic location as key factors that would foster the company’s growth and innovation. Graze’s move aligns with a growing trend of California-based tech firms seeking a new home in Plano. For instance, fintech firm QuickFee made a similar move in October, reflecting the city’s appeal for tech-driven companies.