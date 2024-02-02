Gray Television's Kym Grinnage Honored with Virginia Black Business Leaders Award

Kym Grinnage, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Gray Television has been bestowed with the Virginia Black Business Leaders Award in an affirmation of steadfast commitment and significant contributions to the media landscape. His long-standing journey with 12 On Your Side, spanning over three decades, has seen him evolve from a junior account executive to a respected figure in the Virginia business community.

A Testament to Resilience and Leadership

Grinnage's recognition isn't just a testament to his professional prowess but underlines the importance of diverse leadership in the media industry. A Black man at the helm of a major TV station isn't just a matter of representation; it's a beacon of aspiration and an assurance that the community's voices are heard, respected, and reflected in the media narrative.

Grinnage's enthusiasm for his role and his team is palpable, with him describing himself as the 'luckiest man on Earth.' His gratitude for being a part of such an exceptional team, combined with his dedication to his work, has been instrumental in his rise and the positive impact he has made on the community.

Shaping a Community-focused Narrative

The journey from being hired as a junior account executive to becoming the General Manager and Regional Vice President is marked by tenacity, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to the community. Grinnage’s leadership at Gray Television embodies these values, carving a path for future leaders and underlining the potential of local media to shape the narrative and serve the community.