Gray Television and Marquee Broadcasting Swap Stations in Major Deal

In a significant move that is poised to reshape the broadcasting landscape, Wyoming television stations KCWY in Casper, and KGWN in Cheyenne, along with Nebraska stations KSTF in Scottsbluff and KNEP in Sidney, are slated to be part of a station swap agreement. The deal is between Gray Television Inc., an Atlanta-based broadcasting giant operating in 113 television markets, and Marquee Broadcasting, Inc., a family-owned and women-led broadcaster based in Maryland. The transaction will see Marquee acquiring these stations from Gray in exchange for Marquee's FCC permit for a new yet-to-be-built TV station KCBU in Salt Lake City.

Deal Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Gray Television will sell its stations in the Cheyenne-Scottsbluff and Casper television markets to Marquee. This is in exchange for Marquee's FCC permit authorizing the construction of the new Salt Lake City station, KCBU. The transactions are expected to close simultaneously in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory and other approvals. This move will see Marquee Broadcasting extend its reach across 15 stations in 10 states upon completion of the deal.

Stakeholders' Perspectives

Marquee's CEO Patricia Lane shared her enthusiasm for the acquisition. She emphasized the company's commitment to building on the stations' legacies, suggesting that Marquee's focus on smaller markets offers an opportunity to maximize its community impact. On the other hand, Gray Television tightens its hold on the larger Salt Lake City market with the yet-to-be-built TV station KCBU.

Historical Background

KCWY-TV, which first aired in 2003 after acquiring the NBC affiliation from KTWO-TV, replaced its local news broadcasts with KGWN newscasts in 2019. However, the station maintained a team of journalists in Casper to contribute stories, ensuring the community continued to have local news coverage. This historical context further underscores the importance of the station swap agreement and its potential impact on local communities.