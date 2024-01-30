Grasp Global Revolutionizes Atmospheric Monitoring with GAPMAP-0

Grasp Global, a prominent name in atmospheric monitoring, is pushing the boundaries of technology with its advanced instrument, the GAPMAP-0. This multi-angle, multispectral polarimeter is specially designed for air-quality applications and has been successful in retrieving atmospheric composition products. Grasp Global’s ambitious plans don't stop there. The company is charting an ambitious path forward with a plan to launch a constellation of 10 satellites by 2028.

Revolutionizing Atmospheric Monitoring

The upcoming satellite constellation will be equipped with advanced cubesats, a significant leap beyond traditional space radiometers. These cubesats will incorporate multiple viewing angles and polarization, taking atmospheric monitoring to new heights. The primary objective of this constellation is to drastically improve the quality and depth of observations made regarding atmospheric particulates, clouds, and surface properties.

The Genius Behind the Technology

The GAPMAP instrument and the technology behind it are the brainchildren of Vanderlei Martins, the Chief Technology Officer of Grasp Global. Based in Maryland, Martins and his team have been instrumental in designing and developing this cutting-edge technology. Martins is no stranger to this field, having previously served as the principal investigator for NASA's Hyper-Angular Rainbow Polarimeter (HARP) cubesat, launched back in 2019.

Grasp Global's Future Endeavors

Grasp Global's GAPMAP-0 instrument is currently orbiting in space, monitoring atmospheric aerosols and providing valuable data. The company is steadfast in its commitment to establish a 10-satellite constellation by 2028. In addition, Grasp has also acquired AirPhoton to create a combined European and U.S. Earth-observation company. The French Space Agency CNES has also shown interest in this innovative technology, having purchased GAPMAP-0 data.