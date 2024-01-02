Graphite One Inc. Marks 2023 with Significant Milestones, Eyes Ambitious Goals for 2024

Graphite One Inc., a forward-thinking company in the graphite mining and production industry, has marked 2023 with significant progress and set its sights on ambitious goals for 2024. Announcing that it closed the year debt-free, the company is entering the New Year with a strong financial foothold. Graphite One’s strategic positioning, backed by its debt-free status, prepares it to meet the rising demand for battery-grade graphite material in the United States.

Notable Achievements and Strategic Partnerships

Among its notable achievements, Graphite One received two grants from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to expedite its Feasibility Study and develop a revolutionary graphite and graphene-based foam fire suppressant. The company also welcomed a strategic investment from Alaska’s Bering Straits Native Corporation (BSNC), reinforcing its financial stability and growth trajectory. Furthermore, Graphite One quadrupled its drilling program, setting a precedent in its operations.

Unveiling One of the World’s Largest Graphite Deposits

Adding to its accolades, the U.S. Government confirmed that Graphite One’s Graphite Creek deposit is among the world’s largest known graphite deposits. This revelation puts the company at an advantageous position to leverage its substantial resources to meet domestic and global graphite demands.

Looking Ahead: Ambitious Targets for 2024

Graphite One has set its sights high for the coming year. The company plans to establish an early-stage commercial facility for synthetic graphite by late 2025. It aims for a Phase 1 production of 25,000 tonnes of synthetic anode material by mid-2026. Additionally, it expects to submit a proposal to the U.S. Department of Energy for a precursor development plant. It also anticipates completing its Feasibility Study by Q4 2024, one year ahead of schedule. All these targeted milestones are testaments to the company’s commitment to innovation and growth.

Entering 2024, Graphite One’s financial maneuvers have positioned it favorably. With the sale of a Net Smelter Production Royalty (NSR) and support from Taiga, the company bolsters its financial standing. As it forges ahead, Graphite One Inc. is poised to make significant contributions to the graphite mining and production industry, pushing the boundaries with its innovative initiatives and strategic growth plans.