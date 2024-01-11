en English
Granville Turkey Trot Sets New Fundraising Record in 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Granville Turkey Trot Sets New Fundraising Record in 2023

In a remarkable display of community spirit and philanthropy, the Granville Turkey Trot, a cherished Thanksgiving Day tradition in Licking County, set new fundraising heights in 2023. The event contributed an unprecedented $120,000 to the Food Pantry Network of Licking County.

Record-breaking Donation

On December 19, a ceremonial check was handed over to Chuck Moore and Alyssa Shephard, representatives from the Food Pantry Network. The figure on the check – $120,000 – represents the highest single-year amount ever raised by the event in its history since its birth in 2005.

Over the years, the Turkey Trot has collectively rounded up more than $1.1 million in donations. These funds are directed towards the noble mission of alleviating hunger within Licking County, an issue that the event tirelessly works to combat.

A Community Endeavour

More than just a race, the Turkey Trot has progressively woven itself into the fabric of the community, earning the affection and support of over 2,000 participants each year. The event’s co-chairs, Michele Layman and Michelann Scheetz, stress that the overriding goal of the Turkey Trot is to utilise all proceeds to directly aid the hungry and enable the Food Pantry Network to distribute food to those who need it most.

Acknowledging the Contributors

The resounding success of the 2023 event can be attributed to the generosity of numerous sponsors, volunteers, and participants, as well as substantial donations. Prominent among the key sponsors for the year were the Allan Marlow Family Foundation, The Granville Community Foundation, and HedgeRow Wealth Management, whose contributions played a crucial role in achieving this fundraising record.

This story of community, generosity and a shared commitment to combatting hunger was shared with us by the dedicated organizers of the Granville Turkey Trot.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

