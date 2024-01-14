en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Granite Quarry Stands Strong in Financial Audit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Granite Quarry Stands Strong in Financial Audit

In a recent board of aldermen meeting held in December, Granite Quarry publicized its yearly audit report reflecting a robust financial standing for the town. The auditing process was overseen by Tony Brewer, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who specializes in scrutinizing the finances of small municipalities.

Fund Balance Surpasses Expenditures

One of the most significant revelations in the audit was the fact that Granite Quarry’s available fund balance was standing at a staggering 106 percent of the town’s expenses. This essentially means that the town has the means to function for over a year based on the previous year’s operational costs, even in the absence of any new revenue streams.

Audit Requirements and Performance Indicators

This year brought in a new requirement for audits. Auditors were instructed to present performance indicators to the town’s governing boards. Alongside this, they were also directed to notify the N.C. Local Government Commission (LGC) of any negative indicators via an official letter.

Clean Bill of Financial Health for Granite Quarry

For the case of Granite Quarry, there was no necessity for such a letter. The audit did not unearth any negative performance indicators, implying that the town did not stumble upon any financial stumbling blocks. Moreover, the total revenues saw an upswing of approximately $307,000 compared to the prior year, further solidifying the town’s financial health.

0
Economy Local News United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
9 mins ago
Anticipated Earnings Reports from Major Financial Institutions Set to Influence Market Trends
The financial landscape is abuzz with anticipation as several prominent institutions gear up to announce their quarterly earnings in the week ahead. Following a subdued response from Wall Street to the earnings reports from Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, the forthcoming week seems pivotal for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The technology
Anticipated Earnings Reports from Major Financial Institutions Set to Influence Market Trends
2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas
56 mins ago
2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
56 mins ago
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
Real Wages Rise in Only Three G20 Nations: An Economic Anomaly in 2023
36 mins ago
Real Wages Rise in Only Three G20 Nations: An Economic Anomaly in 2023
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
50 mins ago
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
Central Indiana's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Contrasting Trends
54 mins ago
Central Indiana's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Contrasting Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
1 min
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
3 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
15 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
17 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
18 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
18 mins
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
19 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
19 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
19 mins
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app