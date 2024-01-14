Granite Quarry Stands Strong in Financial Audit

In a recent board of aldermen meeting held in December, Granite Quarry publicized its yearly audit report reflecting a robust financial standing for the town. The auditing process was overseen by Tony Brewer, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who specializes in scrutinizing the finances of small municipalities.

Fund Balance Surpasses Expenditures

One of the most significant revelations in the audit was the fact that Granite Quarry’s available fund balance was standing at a staggering 106 percent of the town’s expenses. This essentially means that the town has the means to function for over a year based on the previous year’s operational costs, even in the absence of any new revenue streams.

Audit Requirements and Performance Indicators

This year brought in a new requirement for audits. Auditors were instructed to present performance indicators to the town’s governing boards. Alongside this, they were also directed to notify the N.C. Local Government Commission (LGC) of any negative indicators via an official letter.

Clean Bill of Financial Health for Granite Quarry

For the case of Granite Quarry, there was no necessity for such a letter. The audit did not unearth any negative performance indicators, implying that the town did not stumble upon any financial stumbling blocks. Moreover, the total revenues saw an upswing of approximately $307,000 compared to the prior year, further solidifying the town’s financial health.