Granite Point Mortgage Trust Discloses Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), a New York-based Maryland corporation, has disclosed the tax treatment of dividends declared in 2023 for both its common and preferred stock. This vital information is intended to assist stockholders with their tax reporting obligations and to clarify the Federal income tax classification of the company's 2023 distributions.

Understanding the Tax Treatment

The disclosed information includes details about the taxable income distributions made by GPMT. It distinguishes the portions that may be treated as unrelated business taxable income (UBTI), subject to special tax reporting for certain tax-exempt investors. The company also provides the expected format of the information on Form 1099-DIV, which will document the 2023 dividends for both common stock and preferred series A.

A Look at Excess Inclusion Income

The tax treatment of dividends in relation to excess inclusion income is also outlined by GPMT. This is a crucial point of clarification as the company confirms that none of the dividends declared in 2023 consist of excess inclusion income. This information may significantly impact the way stockholders report their dividend income.

The Importance of Professional Tax Consultation

While the provided information is comprehensive, GPMT emphasizes that stockholders should consult with their own professional tax advisors for specific advice on individual tax consequences. The company does not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice itself, underscoring the importance of professional consultation in understanding tax implications. Moreover, GPMT has included additional corporate information and investor relations contacts for those interested in gaining further insights into the company's operations and investment opportunities.