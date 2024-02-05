Granholm Hails Community Colleges as Champions of the Clean Energy Workforce

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm made a pivotal call to arms at the Association of Community College Trustees National Legislative Summit, underscoring the instrumental role of community colleges in fostering a workforce poised to shoulder the clean energy revolution. Granholm underscored the present era as a crucial turning point in the fight against climate change and the re-energizing of the economy through green initiatives.

Green Legislation Fuels Job Creation

Granholm lauded the Biden administration's substantial clean energy legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, as a driving force for job creation and educational opportunities. The clean energy transition, she projected, is set to endure for a minimum of 25 years, demanding a skilled workforce to champion it. The burgeoning clean energy infrastructure necessitates an influx of electricians, technicians, and other specialists, she emphasized.

Community Colleges: A Cradle for the Clean Energy Workforce

Granholm issued three imperatives for community colleges, advocating for the adoption of clean energy on their campuses and a focus on workforce training programs tailored to the clean energy industry. She further urged colleges to inspire students to carve careers in the sector.

The Department of Energy (DOE), she informed, extends programs and grants to bolster these initiatives, and she shared contact channels for further inquiries. Granholm concluded her address by painting a picture of a 2050 future steeped in cleaner water, renewable energy, and ground-breaking energy-saving technologies, enshrining community colleges' role in shaping 'What's next?' for energy and the workforce.