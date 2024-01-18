Grande Portage Files 2024 Plan for Herbert Gold Project Exploration

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, is gearing up for a significant expansion of its exploration at the Herbert Gold Project in Juneau, Alaska. The company has filed its 2024 Plan of Operation, outlining an ambitious plan that includes up to 10,000 meters of diamond drilling and additional mapping and trench sampling.

Unveiling the 2024 Plan

The 2024 Plan of Operation, still awaiting regulatory approval, aims to build on previous explorations and further test the main mineralized structures of the Herbert Gold Property. This property forms part of the prolific Juneau gold belt and houses significant vein-fault structures with quartz-sulfide veins. Notably, these veins are yet to be fully drilled out, leaving untested areas with potential for gold.

Correcting Past Announcements

In the same release, Grande Portage also corrected a previous announcement about the number of broker warrants issued in a private placement. The company is diligent to ensure that all its communications are clear, accurate, and updated to keep shareholders well-informed.

Herbert Gold Property's Potential

The Herbert Gold Property, under the full interest of Grande Portage, has an updated NI43-101 Mineral Resource estimate that hints at significant gold and silver resources. The company has enlisted the expertise of Carl Hale, CPG, a veteran geologist with over 40 years of experience, who has approved the news release. However, the company underlines that these forward-looking statements bear risks and uncertainties, and can change based on a variety of factors.

The Herbert Gold project, along with Grande Portage's strategic moves, signals a promising future for the company, the local economy, and the broader mining industry.