Grand Residence at 33 Centre Street in Dover Sold for $2,013,000

On December 22, 2023, a sizeable residence on 33 Centre Street in Dover changed hands for a hefty $2,013,000. The property, encompassing a sprawling 5,706 square feet, attracted a cost per square foot of $353, signifying the robust real estate activity in the vicinity.

Design and Architecture

The house, built in 2014, displays a timeless architecture with its gable roof made of asphalt. It spreads over three stories, accommodating five bedrooms and five bathrooms. This layout caters well to a large family’s needs or those who enjoy hosting guests. The home’s interior is further accentuated by a fireplace, adding a cozy and inviting ambience to the living space.

Comfort and Utility

To ensure year-round comfort, the home comes equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. These features allow the residents to maintain a comfortable indoor climate, regardless of the season. The property also includes a one-car garage, located either underground or in the basement, providing additional security and storage space.

A Snapshot of Centre Street’s Real Estate Activity

This transaction adds to a growing list of recent real estate deals on Centre Street. It underscores the active property market in the area, with residences like the one at 33 Centre Street, drawing significant interest and commanding impressive prices.