Grand Residence at 33 Centre Street in Dover Sold for $2,013,000

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
On December 22, 2023, a sizeable residence on 33 Centre Street in Dover changed hands for a hefty $2,013,000. The property, encompassing a sprawling 5,706 square feet, attracted a cost per square foot of $353, signifying the robust real estate activity in the vicinity.

Design and Architecture

The house, built in 2014, displays a timeless architecture with its gable roof made of asphalt. It spreads over three stories, accommodating five bedrooms and five bathrooms. This layout caters well to a large family’s needs or those who enjoy hosting guests. The home’s interior is further accentuated by a fireplace, adding a cozy and inviting ambience to the living space.

Comfort and Utility

To ensure year-round comfort, the home comes equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. These features allow the residents to maintain a comfortable indoor climate, regardless of the season. The property also includes a one-car garage, located either underground or in the basement, providing additional security and storage space.

A Snapshot of Centre Street’s Real Estate Activity

This transaction adds to a growing list of recent real estate deals on Centre Street. It underscores the active property market in the area, with residences like the one at 33 Centre Street, drawing significant interest and commanding impressive prices.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

