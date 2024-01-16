Grand Marais Embraces Change: New Development to Revitalize Downtown

In the heart of Grand Marais, a new dawn beckons as a 14,000 square-foot development project, set to revitalize the downtown area, has been greenlit. This ambitious plan arises from the ashes of a significant fire in 2020 that razed a former beloved restaurant and two gift shops to the ground. Joel and Amy Saint John, the dynamic duo behind the Mayhew Inn, now spearhead this development, which aims to rejuvenate the local economy and address the closure of several businesses in recent years.

An Answer to Lost Spaces

The Saint Johns are not merely rebuilding; they are reimagining the space. The two-story building, covering an expansive 30,000 square feet, will house an event center, lodging, a restaurant, lounge, rooftop deck, bar, and two shops. This diverse offering is designed to meet the downtown's dire need for event space while providing a new hub for locals and tourists alike.

Overcoming Opposition and Embracing Change

Despite receiving the nod from the Grand Marais City Council and the city's planning and zoning commission, the project faced some resistance. Local business owners expressed concern about the building's modern aesthetic clashing with the town's traditional charm. Undeterred, the Saint Johns have proven their commitment to the community, adjusting their plans in response to feedback. They reduced the height of the structure from three stories to two, ensuring compliance with local regulations, and demonstrating their willingness to foster a harmonious blend of the old and new.

Looking Ahead

Along with the main building, the development will also feature vacation rentals and parking facilities, adding to its appeal. Construction is scheduled to begin in September, with a projected opening 18 months later. The Saint Johns' project holds promise not just for the immediate beneficiaries, but for the town as a whole, fostering economic growth, and ensuring the vibrant spirit of Grand Marais continues to flourish amidst adversity.