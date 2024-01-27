Grand Haven's Winterfest: Cardboard Sled Races and Community Spirit

As the icy winds of January swept over Grand Haven, Michigan, residents and visitors alike braved the cold to partake in the 58th annual Winterfest, an event that has become an enduring symbol of community spirit and winter resilience. The Winterfest, held from January 24 to 27, was a vibrant tableau of winter activities, but the highlight that pulled hundreds to Mulligan's Hollow in the ski bowl area on Saturday was the cardboard sled races.

A Community United in Play

The cardboard sled races, a fixture of the Winterfest, were as much a testament to the creativity of the participants as they were a nod to the fun-loving spirit of the Grand Haven community. The races were categorised for kids, adults, and families, each bringing a unique twist to their sled designs and racing strategies. However, what stood out this year was the prevalence of sleds themed around the Detroit Lions, the city's beloved football team. With the Lions set to play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game the following day, many took this opportunity to showcase their support in a fun and festive manner.

Winterfest: A Grand Haven Tradition

The Winterfest is a significant event in Grand Haven's winter season, a time when the city's community spirit shines brightest. The festival is known for its varied winter activities that cater to all age groups and interests. This year's event saw everything from snow angel contests to a bonfire and marshmallow roast. The Winterfest culminated on Sunday with a pancake breakfast, ringing in the last day with warmth and conviviality. The final event was a ski and snowboard competition, a thrilling end to a weekend filled with joy and camaraderie.

Building Bonds in the Heart of Winter

While the Winterfest is undoubtedly a time of fun and festivity, it plays a deeper role in fostering community ties. It is a time when residents come together, undeterred by the cold, to celebrate the season in all its frosty glory. The cardboard sled races exemplify this spirit, bringing together people from all walks of life to engage in friendly competition and mutual cheer. The 58th Winterfest, with its successful turnout and palpable community spirit, was yet another reminder of the strong bonds that tie the Grand Haven community together, even in the heart of winter.