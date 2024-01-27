Grace Jaffray Joins Elite 1000 Point Club in Ellsworth High School's Basketball History

On January 26, Ellsworth High School's Girl's Basketball team witnessed a significant milestone in its history. Junior Grace Jaffray scored her 1000th career point, joining an elite group of only three girls in the school's history to achieve this feat. The landmark point was scored with a three-pointer in a match against Presque Isle at Katsiaficas Gymnasium.

Grace Jaffray: A Rising Star

The match saw Jaffray's performance stand out as she totaled 17 points, including five three-pointers. This achievement further cements her place among the school's basketball elite, alongside Lynne Wescott who reached the milestone in 1988 and Trinity Montigny in 2020. To date, ten boys from the school have also reached this milestone in their careers.

Team Performance: Unbeaten Streak Continues

Ellsworth's victory against Presque Isle was not just a personal victory for Jaffray but also a team triumph. The team demonstrated a strong performance from the get-go, leading the match from the first quarter and sealing their dominance with a 24-0 run in the second quarter. The game ended with a resounding victory for Ellsworth, with a final score of 77-23.

Notable Contributions

The match also saw impressive contributions from teammates Abby Radel and Elizabeth Boles. Radel matched Jaffray's 17 points, while Boles added 12 points to the team's total. This victory extended Ellsworth's undefeated streak, bringing their season record to an impressive 15-0.

The feat was not just a personal triumph for Jaffray, but a testament to the strength and resilience of the Ellsworth High School's Girl's Basketball team. As they continue their undefeated run, the team looks poised for more success in the future.