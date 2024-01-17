GR Outside Launches Free Sled Libraries; Adobe In & Out Rebrands as Adobe Mexican Kitchen

In a unique initiative to encourage outdoor activities during the winter months, Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation's division, GR Outside, has launched free sled libraries at Richmond Park, Mulick Park, and Plaster Creek Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The service, offering residents the chance to borrow sleds and other winter gear without the need for ownership, is available until the end of the winter season.

GR Outside's Comprehensive Winter Gear Library

Beyond sleds, GR Outside's gear library extends to a range of winter equipment. This includes winter clothing and snowshoes, providing comprehensive support for those seeking to brave the chilly outdoors. Kent County residents interested in borrowing equipment can make reservations online, call on 616.250.6652, or email gearlibrary@grcity.us.

Walk-ins and Year-Round Service

GR Outside also welcomes walk-ins at Roosevelt Park every Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., encouraging spontaneity for those who find themselves with a sudden urge to enjoy the snow. The gear library operates year-round, ensuring residents can engage in outdoor activities regardless of the season.

A Community Effort

The gear library is a community-powered initiative, relying heavily on donations. It features a wide range of items, including camping supplies that are available for checkout after completing a camping certification course. This initiative not only fosters a sense of community but also promotes an active lifestyle among residents, regardless of their financial situation.

Meanwhile, Adobe In & Out, a family-owned restaurant in Grand Rapids, is undergoing a transformative phase with a new name—Adobe Mexican Kitchen. After serving the community for over 50 years, the restaurant is set to open a new location in Walker, relocate its Fulton Street location, and bolster its leadership team. The revamped website will provide a more seamless customer experience with features like online ordering and catering offerings. The grand opening for the new establishments is slated for June and August 2024, while operations at the Fulton Street location will continue unabated until then.