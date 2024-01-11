en English
GPS Tracking Unveils Migratory Secrets of Endangered American Bitterns

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
In a ground-breaking research initiative, scientists are turning to GPS/GSM tracking technology to unveil the hidden migratory patterns of the American Bittern, a species deemed endangered in Connecticut. This elusive bird, known for its masterful camouflage and shoreline hunting prowess, undertakes a seasonal migration journey, departing Florida in April to head north for the summer breeding season.

Tracking the Unseen

The research, spearheaded by Sam Merker, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Connecticut, involves tagging male American Bitterns to gain insights into their migratory habits and habitat utilization. To date, the team has tagged 11 birds, uncovering that while some do return north, many do not survive the harsh Florida winter, possibly due to an abundance of mid-size predators such as bobcats.

Uncovering Vital Data

This pioneering use of tracking technology yields real-time data on the birds’ movements, a critical component for shaping effective conservation strategies. The tracking data has also proven invaluable in retrieving devices from deceased birds, offering precious information about their final locations and potential causes of death.

Protecting Key Habitats

The findings underline the importance of safeguarding wetland habitats like the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary to ensure the survival of species such as the American Bittern. As we delve deeper into the hidden lives of these secretive birds, we are reminded of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems and the essential role that technology plays in conservation efforts.

United States Wildlife
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

