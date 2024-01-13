en English
Law

Governor Holcomb Appoints Two New Judges in Indiana

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Governor Holcomb Appoints Two New Judges in Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the appointment of two new judges to the state judiciary on January 12, 2024—David Francisco and Andrew Bloch. This move comes to fill the vacancies impending with the retirement of Judge John Marnocha and the elevation of Judge Paul Felix to the Court of Appeals.

David Francisco: From Deputy Prosecutor to Judge

David Francisco, a self-employed attorney specializing in criminal defense, will succeed the retiring Judge John Marnocha by the end of January. Francisco holds an impressive repertoire of roles, including a former deputy prosecuting attorney, a part-time public defender, an instructor at the prestigious Notre Dame Law School, and a coach for a high school mock trial team. An alumnus of UCLA and Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law, Francisco has dedicated his career to the pursuit of justice while nurturing the next generation of legal minds.

Andrew Bloch: A Magistrate Rises

Meanwhile, Andrew Bloch, a magistrate in Hamilton County with a significant background in family law, will step into the shoes of Judge Paul Felix. Felix was appointed to the Court of Appeals in June 2023. Bloch, like Francisco, is deeply invested in legal education and mentoring. His academic credentials include degrees from prestigious universities, and he plays an active role in supporting mock trial competitions and the professional development of recent law graduates.

A Commitment to Justice

Both Francisco and Bloch bring extensive legal experience and a strong commitment to legal education to their new roles. Their appointments underscore Governor Holcomb’s dedication to appointing experienced and dedicated professionals to Indiana’s judiciary. While the swearing-in dates for the new judges have not been announced, Indiana’s judicial system can look forward to benefiting from their expertise and commitment to justice.

Law United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

