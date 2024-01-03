Governor Hochul Unveils Plan to Revise New York’s State Reading Curriculum

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a plan to revamp the statewide reading curriculum, with a concentration on the science of reading, in a bid to enhance literacy among young children. This initiative mirrors recent reforms implemented in New York City’s elementary schools. Recent statistics show that less than 40% of Black and Latino third graders in the state are proficient in English Language Arts. Hochul seeks to address this with a $10 million investment aimed at training 20,000 teachers in science of reading instruction and expanding credentialing programs at public state and city universities.

The Science of Reading: A Key to Academic Success

The science of reading is a phonics-based approach to literacy instruction that has been backed by 26 states through legislation since 2019. This method, which emphasizes the systematic teaching of phonics, has been shown to significantly impact future academic success. The Education Trust, a nonprofit organization that works to close opportunity gaps that disproportionately affect students of color and students from low-income families, underscores that students who fail to read proficiently by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school.

Governor Hochul’s Strategic Investments

The governor’s strategy includes a significant investment of resources to train teachers and expand pedagogical programs. The ambitious plan involves a $10 million state investment dedicated to training 20,000 teachers in the science of reading instruction. The goal is to ensure that teachers across the state are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to apply this instructional approach effectively.

Policy Initiatives on the Horizon

The introduction of this curriculum overhaul comes ahead of Hochul’s State of the State address, where she is anticipated to outline various policy initiatives. In addition to her literacy plan, the governor has proposed a plan to eradicate some out-of-pocket insurance co-payments for insulin for New Yorkers. This move falls in line with her commitment to prioritizing the well-being of the state’s residents, both educationally and health-wise.