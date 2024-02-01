Governor Bill Lee Appoints Judge Mary L. Wagner to Tennessee Supreme Court

In a significant move, Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee has named Judge Mary L. Wagner as a nominee to the Tennessee Supreme Court. Wagner, a figure of profound legal acumen, is currently presiding over Division VII of the Shelby County Circuit Court. Her appointment marks a critical juncture in the state's judicial history and is pending confirmation by the Tennessee General Assembly.

From Classroom to Courtroom: Wagner's Journey

Wagner's legal journey began when she earned her law degree from the University of Memphis in 2009. The years that followed saw her don multiple hats. She served as a teacher at the university's law school from 2012 to 2014, imparting her knowledge and experience to a generation of budding legal professionals. Her practice at the Memphis law firm Rice, Amundsen & Caperton, PLLC further broadened her legal horizons before she transitioned to the judiciary.

A Conservative Pillar in Judicial Restraint

Recognized for her commitment to conservative principles of judicial restraint, Wagner has been praised by Governor Lee for her substantial experience and unyielding respect for the rule of law. Her appointment, if confirmed, will not only bolster the Tennessee Supreme Court but also reaffirm the state's commitment to upholding the constitutional values of justice and fairness.

Previous Appointment by Former Governor

Wagner's judicial journey took a significant turn in 2016 when she was appointed as a judge in Division VII by former Governor Bill Haslam. Her tenure in this role has been marked by a commitment to the principles of justice, a respect for the law, and an unwavering dedication to serving the people of Tennessee.

In conclusion, the appointment of Judge Mary L. Wagner to the Tennessee Supreme Court, if confirmed, signals a new chapter in the state's judicial history. With her substantial experience and commitment to the rule of law, Wagner is poised to make a significant contribution to the Tennessee Supreme Court and the justice system as a whole.