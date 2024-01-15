en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Government Actions in US Raise Concerns about Public Participation in Decision-Making

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Government Actions in US Raise Concerns about Public Participation in Decision-Making

In the United States, a worrisome trend is emerging as government actions at both state and federal levels appear to be reducing public involvement in decision-making processes. The issue is brought sharply into focus by a recent incident in Montana, where efforts by the U.S. Forest Service to bypass public consultation for the sale and development of the Holland Lake Lodge led to widespread public outcry and the subsequent withdrawal of the proposal.

Suppressing Public Input: A Growing Concern

Despite the controversy stirred by the Holland Lake Lodge incident, similar tendencies to restrict public input are evident in Montana’s state agencies under Republican Governor Greg Gianforte. The Department of Environmental Quality drew criticism for providing only a ten-day public comment period on a proposed landfill. Simultaneously, the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has initiated policies that determine the duration of public comment periods at their discretion, further limiting public participation.

Legal Ramifications and Public Outcry

The actions of the government bodies have been condemned as being at odds with the much-vaunted ideals of both major political parties. The Republicans’ espousal of a smaller, less intrusive government seems incompatible with these attempts to limit public input. Similarly, the Democrats’ commitment to an open, transparent government is contradicted by these moves. The irony of these actions is not lost on the public, leading to increased mistrust and dissatisfaction.

Such actions, which curtail public participation, could potentially result in lawsuits against the Biden administration and Gianforte’s administration. Both administrations have been accused of making attempts to exclude the public from significant decisions. The growing discontent among the public and the potential legal ramifications could lead to a significant political backlash, further polarizing the already divided political landscape.

0
United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
49 seconds ago
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
According to reports, the United States President and his administration are expressing escalating exasperation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The widening rift revolves around multiple policy decisions and actions by the Netanyahu government, which are seemingly contradicting U.S. foreign policy interests and objectives in the region. The Underlying Causes of Frustration While the precise
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Beacon Offshore Energy Greenlights Winterfell Oil Discovery Project
2 mins ago
Beacon Offshore Energy Greenlights Winterfell Oil Discovery Project
Florida Senate Evaluates Novel Approach to STEM Education Through Music Integration
4 mins ago
Florida Senate Evaluates Novel Approach to STEM Education Through Music Integration
Ernest Rady: A Testament to Resilience, Success, and Altruism
1 min ago
Ernest Rady: A Testament to Resilience, Success, and Altruism
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
1 min ago
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
SpaceX and NASA: Distinctive Trajectories Converging for Space Exploration
2 mins ago
SpaceX and NASA: Distinctive Trajectories Converging for Space Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
48 seconds
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
49 seconds
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
1 min
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
1 min
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
1 min
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
2 mins
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
4 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
5 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
5 mins
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app