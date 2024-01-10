en English
GovCIO Expands Footprint with New Office in Eatontown, Strengthening Partnership with Veterans Affairs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
GovCIO, a leading firm in the technology solutions and digital services industry, has marked a significant moment in its expansion journey with the inauguration of a new office in Eatontown, New Jersey. The new facility, strategically positioned adjacent to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Technology Acquisition Center, is seen as a pivotal move in GovCIO’s growth blueprint.

A Milestone in Growth

With a massive workforce that surpasses 3,000 employees worldwide and an annual revenue growth of 17 percent, GovCIO’s solidification of its presence in Eatontown attests to the company’s unwavering commitment to its partners in the government sector. This expansion is not just a symbol of growth for the company, but also echoes its dedicated partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Reinforcing a Decade-Long Partnership

GovCIO and the Department of Veterans Affairs have a rich history of collaboration, extending over a decade. This relationship has been instrumental in managing various programs, including the Health Services Portfolio Technical Management, Strategic Solutioning Support, Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, and the Veterans Legacy Memorial platform’s expansion. The new office is expected to facilitate GovCIO’s efforts to further strengthen this partnership and effectively serve its government partners.

Revitalizing Local Business Districts

GovCIO’s decision to set up an office in Eatontown is also seen as a significant investment in the local business district’s revitalization, following the closure of Fort Monmouth. The move is likely to provide an economic boost to the local community and contribute to its rejuvenation. GovCIO’s CEO, Jim Brabston, emphasized the strategic importance of the new location in better serving government partners. The company remains staunch in its mission of transforming government IT by leveraging innovative and disruptive technologies to meet the complex needs of various government agencies, including the U.S. military and Health and Human Services.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

