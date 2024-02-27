GoTo Celebrates Excellence: Unveiling the 2023 Partner Award Winners

When GoTo, a titan in IT management, support, and business communications, announced its 2023 Partner Awards, it wasn't just another corporate accolade being handed out. This recognition served as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence within the global IT and communications arena. Amidst a landscape continually shaped by the demands of hybrid work environments and the relentless pace of technological advancement, these awards highlight the achievements of GoTo's top-performing partners across the globe.

Champions of Innovation and Support

Among the distinguished winners were entities that have excelled in delivering GoTo's key products: GoTo Resolve, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Connect, and GoTo Contact Center. These tools have been pivotal in supporting businesses through IT management and support, facilitating seamless hybrid work solutions. The awards acknowledged partners across various regions, including North America, LATAM, India, and EMEA, underscoring the global impact and reach of GoTo's solutions.

Empowering Global Partnerships

The GoTo Partner Network also unveiled updates to its Partner Program, introducing new tiers and enhanced benefits aimed at fostering partner growth and expanding customer outreach. This strategic move not only strengthens GoTo's commitment to its partners but also enhances the ecosystem within which these partners operate, providing them with tools and incentives to thrive in a competitive market.

A Look Ahead

As we reflect on the achievements of the 2023 Partner Awards winners, it's clear that the future is bright for GoTo and its network of partners. With a focus on innovation, customer success, and strategic growth, GoTo is poised to continue leading the way in IT management and business communications. The awards not only celebrate past accomplishments but also set the stage for future innovations and successes in the ever-evolving world of technology.