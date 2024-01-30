Goshen's Annual Essay Contest: Engaging Youth in Community Safety Dialogues

The Goshen Community Relations Commission has initiated its third annual essay contest, a platform designed to stimulate the young minds of the city to deliberate on the pivotal aspects of community safety. This unique initiative prompts the future leaders of Goshen to redefine conventional notions of safety and hospitality within their community.

Engaging Youth in Constructive Discourse

The contest is segmented into two categories, catering to students from grades 7-8 and 9-12, and is exclusive to students residing in Goshen. The central objective is to foster a sense of responsibility and awareness among the youth, urging them to weigh in on significant societal issues. By focusing on community safety, the contest is expected to generate a robust dialogue among the young participants, thereby fostering a conducive environment for innovative solutions.

Contest Prizes and Presentation

The winners of this contest will be rewarded with prizes, and the top essays from each category will be spotlighted at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce's Founder's Day Celebration. This honor will not only provide the winners with public recognition but also create an avenue for their ideas to inspire and influence the larger community.

Contest Prompt and Submission Guidelines

The contest prompt encourages participants to share their personal interpretations of a safe and welcoming community, and to propose feasible actions that can contribute to creating such an environment. The prompt further includes five points of consideration, encompassing a comprehensive understanding of community safety and individual roles. Aspiring participants are required to submit their essays, saved as PDFs, along with a completed registration form by 5 p.m. on March 1. Submissions are to be made via a Google Form that is accessible on the city's official website.