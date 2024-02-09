Gorman and Vogler: A Symphony of Words and Music at Carnegie Hall

Acclaimed poet Amanda Gorman and celebrated cellist Jan Vogler are set to perform together for the first time at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium, a monumental event in the world of arts and culture. This groundbreaking collaboration, presented by Dorn Music & Poets House, will take place on February 17, 2024.

A Symphony of Words and Music

The performance will weave together Gorman's powerful and evocative poetry with Vogler's masterful interpretations of Bach's Cello Suites, creating an immersive experience that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit. The duo aims to deliver a poignant message of hope and humanity, transcending borders and touching the hearts of people across the globe.

Gorman, who made history as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, is a passionate advocate for the environment, racial equality, and gender justice. Her bestselling works, including "The Hill We Climb" and "Call Us What We Carry," showcase her unparalleled ability to capture the essence of the human experience in her words.

Vogler, an internationally renowned cellist, is celebrated for his captivating interpretations of Bach's cello suites, which have earned him the prestigious Echo Klassik award. His virtuosity and emotive performances have captivated audiences worldwide, making him the perfect partner for Gorman's poetic prowess.

A Beacon of Hope and Unity

In a world that often feels fractured and divided, Gorman and Vogler's collaboration serves as a beacon of hope and unity. By combining their unique talents, they create a symphony of words and music that resonates with people from all walks of life, reminding us of our shared humanity.

The upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium is a testament to the power of art to bridge divides and inspire change. As we eagerly anticipate this monumental event, we are reminded of the importance of fostering creativity, collaboration, and understanding in our global community.

The Power of Art to Inspire Change

As Gorman and Vogler prepare to take the stage at Carnegie Hall, they embody the transformative power of art to inspire, uplift, and unite. Their collaboration serves as a powerful reminder that, even in the face of adversity, the human spirit remains resilient, and the beauty of art endures.

As we look forward to their performance on February 17, 2024, we are reminded of the words of Amanda Gorman: "For there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it, if only we're brave enough to be it." Through their art, Gorman and Vogler illuminate the world, offering a glimmer of hope and a message of unity that transcends borders and touches the hearts of people everywhere.

