Business

Gorjana Expands in Greater Philadelphia with a New Store in Ardmore’s Suburban Square

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
Gorjana Expands in Greater Philadelphia with a New Store in Ardmore’s Suburban Square

Southern California jewelry brand, Gorjana, is slated to unveil its second store in the Greater Philadelphia area on February 1, 2024. The latest addition, nestled in Ardmore’s Suburban Square, marks an expansion of its retail footprint following the success of its first Philadelphia store in Rittenhouse Square.

A Bigger Space for More Sparkle

The new Gorjana store, spanning 1,789 square feet, outdoes its predecessor by over 300 square feet. Situated at 29 Parking Plaza, it will rub shoulders with the popular Lululemon store. The larger space is a testament to Gorjana’s commitment to offering shoppers an extensive range of accessories.

Signature Style and Variety

The brand, established in 2004 by Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel, is renowned for its diverse offering of earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, priced between $25 to $135. A distinct feature of Gorjana is its layerable necklaces, which offer customers over 10,000 combination possibilities, enabling them to create personalized styles.

California Dreaming in Pennsylvania

The Suburban Square store will embody the brand’s California roots with its design. Shoppers will be greeted by light wood finishes, a crystal quartz chandelier, and a coastal bungalow look, all reflective of Gorjana’s sunny Southern California origin. Adding to the allure is a lounge area adorned with beach-themed books and a signature scent, ensuring an immersive shopping experience.

Suburban Square: A Hub in the Making

The store will be Gorjana’s 64th, further cementing its presence in the retail jewelry space. This development comes as Suburban Square, one of the first outdoor shopping centers in the nation, undergoes a major redevelopment under the aegis of Kimco Realty Corp. The overhaul includes a $100 million apartment project slated to open doors in July 2025. Gorjana Reidel, expressing enthusiasm for the brand’s expansion, underscored the warm reception they’ve received from the Pennsylvania community.

Business Fashion United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

