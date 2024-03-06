Gorham's Former Golf Course Eyes Transformation: 284 Units and Commercial Space Planned

Nick Troiano of Troiano Properties recently unfolded his vision before the Gorham Planning Board, aiming to breathe new life into the former Gorham golf course on McLellan Road with a mixed-use development proposal. The plan, represented by Daniel Riley of Sebago Technics, encounters a significant hurdle: the need for public water and sewer access, located approximately 2 miles away.

Overcoming Infrastructure Challenges

The ambitious project, dubbed the Residences at Gorham Country Club, seeks to introduce 284 housing units across a 38-acre segment of the erstwhile golf course. Initial proposals suggest utilizing cluster septic systems for the first phase, which includes 59 townhouse units, pending the extension of public sewer systems for future development stages. Riley disclosed that Town Council Vice Chair Lee Pratt has advocated for exploring modern septic solutions, highlighting the town's openness to updating its septic standards beyond traditional systems.

Phased Development Approach

The project's phased approach aims to gradually integrate residential and commercial spaces within the community. Following the townhouses, plans include a 10,000 square foot commercial space for amenities such as a gas station and a drive-thru, 90 apartment units in the third phase, additional commercial space in the fourth, and more residential units in the subsequent phases. This holistic development strategy underscores Troiano Properties' commitment to enhancing Gorham's landscape while addressing the town's housing needs.

Community Impact and Next Steps

Despite the logistical challenges posed by water and sewer access, the project has garnered tentative support from local officials and the community, emphasizing the importance of housing development in Gorham. As the planning board prepares to hear public comments, the project stands as a testament to the potential for revitalizing underutilized spaces for community benefit. With a keen focus on sustainable development and infrastructure improvement, the Residences at Gorham Country Club could set a precedent for future developments in the region.