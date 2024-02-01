Gordon Chang Sounds Alarm on U.S. Cybersecurity and Border Security

Renowned China analyst and author, Gordon Chang, has raised an alarm over the escalating threat to U.S. cybersecurity and border security, from an unusual quarter - Chinese nationals, particularly males of military age, infiltrating the U.S. through the southern border. The U.S. government, he believes, has not taken sufficient measures to guard against these threats, despite a long-standing awareness of vulnerabilities.

Unaddressed Cybersecurity Issues

Chang underscored the failure of President Biden to address cybersecurity issues in a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Simultaneously, he pointed out the alarming rise in attempts by state-sponsored Chinese hackers to compromise the U.S. electric grid, transport systems, oil pipelines, and other critical infrastructure. Such attacks, he warned, could disrupt the daily lives of Americans if the U.S. and China ever go to war.

An Unprecedented Surge at the Border

Customs and Border Protection data indicates a significant surge in encounters with Chinese nationals at the U.S. southern border. In fact, predictions suggest that the number could exceed 60,000 for the fiscal year 2024, surpassing all previous records. Chang noted a shift in the demographics of the infiltrators - from family groups to packs of military-aged males, some of whom are believed to be from the Chinese military. This alarming trend has raised concerns about potential security risks.

Threats Closer to Home

Chang also revealed the discovery of a lab in Reedley, California, allegedly containing strains of deadly viruses and genetically engineered mice, raising questions about the potential for biological warfare. He even hinted at the possibility of Chinese secret police stations operating in the U.S. Beyond the Chinese nationals, Chang warned of suspicious individuals from Venezuela, Iran, and Syria making their way into the U.S., further complicating the security landscape.

In summary, Chang's warning is a potent reminder of the multifaceted and evolving nature of security threats faced by the U.S. It's a call to action for the U.S. government to take more robust measures to protect the nation's cybersecurity and guard its borders against potential threats.