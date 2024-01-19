GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Grapples with Wage Theft Lawsuits ahead of Ohio Campaign

Former car dealership owner and Ohio Senate GOP candidate, Bernie Moreno, found himself entangled in a series of wage theft lawsuits prior to his political campaign. Having received the endorsement of ex-President Donald Trump, Moreno's past legal entanglements have come to light, raising questions about his pro-worker campaign narrative.
Allegations of Wage Theft
Moreno, who owned a dealership in Massachusetts, was accused of failing to adhere to state labor laws, specifically by not paying overtime to his employees. Consequently, over a dozen lawsuits were lodged against him, leading to his eventual settlement. The allegations of wage theft have become a point of contention in his campaign, particularly given his political positioning as a pro-worker candidate.
Legal Proceedings and Consequences
In the course of the legal proceedings, a jury ordered Moreno to pay over $400,000 to two former employees. Furthermore, Moreno admitted to shredding pertinent documents related to the case, an action that resulted in a sanction from a state judge. These legal issues have surfaced amidst Moreno's campaign against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, a well-known labor ally.
Moreno's Standing in the GOP and Additional Legal Troubles
Despite these legal complications, Moreno has continued to lead in GOP polls, securing significant endorsements. In addition to the wage theft allegations, Moreno has also faced and settled discrimination lawsuits at his Ohio dealerships. These developments have emerged as both the Democratic and Republican parties compete for worker support in Ohio and across the country.