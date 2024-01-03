en English
Google’s January Update Boosts Pixel User Experience

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Google's January Update Boosts Pixel User Experience

Google has initiated the new year with the first update for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices, resolving salient issues and enhancing user experience. One of the significant fixes includes troubleshooting the camera app that was prone to crashing under certain conditions. The update encompasses every device, excluding the Pixel Tablet, offering a more reliable camera usage experience.

Addressing User Interface Issues

Alongside the camera fix, the update also targets the user interface (UI) for a more responsive and smoother interaction. Pixel Tablet users, who were previously unable to exit the Setup Wizard, will find this issue rectified. This fix is expected to eliminate the tedium and frustration of being stuck in the setup loop, allowing users to fully utilize their devices.

Improving Visual Experience

Another crucial part of the update concerns the home screen wallpaper on the Pixel 8 lineup and Pixel Fold. Users had reported their wallpaper displaying as black under certain conditions, compromising the visual appeal and personalization of their devices. This update ensures that the home screen wallpaper issue is addressed, enhancing the device’s aesthetics and user experience.

Security Patch and Future Updates

Along with these fixes, Google is also rolling out the Android 14 January security patch for several Pixel devices. This patch resolves 11 security issues and 48 vulnerabilities of varying degrees, enhancing the security quotient of the devices. Pixel users can expect the next major update, Android 14 QPR2, by March. Future developments, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold 2, and Pixel Tablet 2, are also on the horizon for 2024, promising new features and improvements.

United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

