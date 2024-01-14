en English
Science & Technology

Google’s Game-Changing Innovations in Google Cast Technology

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
Google’s Game-Changing Innovations in Google Cast Technology

Google, a name synonymous with technology and innovation, continues its relentless pursuit of excellence with its Google Cast technology. Since its inception in 2013, Google Cast has been instrumental in enabling users to cast content to a myriad of devices such as TVs, speakers, smart displays, and the newly introduced Pixel Tablet. Google’s latest introduction, the Output Switcher on Android, simplifies the process of transferring and controlling media across different devices and protocols from a centralized system UI.

Output Switcher 2.0: Taking Control to the Next Level

The tech giant is set to roll out the Output Switcher 2.0 update, a more advanced version that promises enhanced volume control and device categories, and support for custom protocols. This update aims at creating seamless user experience for managing devices and controlling media playback.

New Casting Feature for Pixel Pro Users

In a bid to offer a unique user experience, Google has introduced a novel casting feature exclusive for Pixel Pro phone users. This feature allows media to be transferred to and from a docked Pixel Tablet by simply bringing the devices closer together. This innovative approach to media transfer represents Google’s commitment to integrating advanced technology to simplify user experience.

Enhanced User Experience for Short-Form Content

Google’s focus extends beyond hardware and into the realm of content, with a keen focus on improving the user experience for casting short-form content. The company has introduced guidelines to ensure the visibility of the cast icon and control over autoplay features. Google’s efforts to enhance persistent cast icon visibility and improved device discovery are further steps towards streamlining the user experience.

Encouraging Developers to Migrate

Google is not just focusing on end-users; developers too are part of the picture. The company is encouraging developers to migrate their Web Receiver applications to use the Shaka Player for HLS content playback. This comes as the current player will not receive future updates, underscoring Google’s commitment to keeping up-to-date with the latest technologies.

Google’s Partnership with OEMs

Google has been working closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate Chromecast built-in into new devices, including speakers and the docked Pixel Tablet, as well as Google TVs from Hisense and TCL. With over 220 million monthly active devices on Google TV and other Android TV OS platforms, Google is set to expand Chromecast built-in to more devices, including the 2024 LG TV series. This is a testament to Google’s dedication to making its technology accessible on a wide range of devices.

Science & Technology United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

