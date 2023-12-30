Google Settles Landmark $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: What It Means for User Privacy

In a landmark legal development, Google has agreed to a settlement in a major privacy lawsuit, demonstrating the rising importance of privacy in the digital era. The tech behemoth consented to resolve the lawsuit, which accused it of monitoring users’ internet activities even while in ‘incognito’ mode—a function in its Chrome browser typically used to ensure privacy.

An Unprecedented Privacy Lawsuit

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2020, had sought a staggering US$5 billion on behalf of users. It alleged that Google had misled users into believing they were exempt from tracking while using incognito mode, raising critical privacy concerns. The plaintiffs claimed that Google’s analytics, cookies, and apps allowed the Alphabet unit to track their activity, even when they set Google’s Chrome browser to ‘incognito’ mode or other browsers to ‘private’ browsing mode.

Settlement and Implications

Although the specific terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, the resolution of the case is seen as a significant development. The lawsuit covered millions of Google users since June 1, 2016, and sought at least $5,000 in damages per user for alleged violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws. The settlement agreement is expected to be presented to the court by February 24 for approval.

Impact on Privacy Practices

The case has brought into sharp focus the vulnerability of users’ privacy, even when using supposedly private browsing modes. As a result of the lawsuit, Google may need to reassess its privacy practices, especially in regards to how it uses analytics and cookies. This comes at a time when scrutiny over tech companies’ data practices is intensifying worldwide. While Google has yet to comment on the settlement, the implications for its users’ privacy practices remain of keen interest to the public.