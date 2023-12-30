Google Settles $5bn Privacy Lawsuit: A Landmark in Digital Privacy

In a landmark settlement, Google has acceded to compensate to the tune of US$5 billion in a lawsuit over allegations of privacy infringement. The suit was filed by users of Google Chrome’s ‘incognito’ mode, who asserted that Google continued tracking their browsing activities despite the mode’s promise of a browsing experience devoid of user information retention.

Tech Giant in the Dock

The class-action lawsuit, lodged in 2020, accused the technology behemoth of misleading users into a false sense of privacy. Plaintiffs contended that Google’s advertising apparatus and third-party websites persistently cataloged details of their site visits and activities, even when they were using the so-called ‘private’ browsing mode.

A Landmark Settlement

The settlement, reached on Thursday, is yet to receive federal judge approval. The specifics of the agreement are still under wraps, but the initial suit sought a hefty $5 billion on behalf of users. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs anticipate presenting the court with a finalized settlement agreement by February 24.

Implications for Digital Privacy

This settlement comes at a time when discussions about digital privacy and the obligations of tech companies to safeguard user data are at the forefront. The lawsuit covered ‘millions’ of Google users since June 1, 2016, seeking at least $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wire-tapping and California privacy laws. The resolution of this case could potentially shape the expectations of users from features advertising private browsing in web browsers and set new standards for digital privacy.

