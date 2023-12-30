en English
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:51 pm EST
In a landmark decision that could reshape the landscape of digital privacy, tech behemoth Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit. The lawsuit, lodged in 2020, accused the tech giant of tracking the internet usage of users who were in ‘incognito’ mode on its Chrome browser, a feature ostensibly designed for private browsing without user tracking.

A Misleading Incognito Mode?

The class-action lawsuit claimed that Google misled users into believing their internet activities wouldn’t be tracked while using the incognito mode. It was alleged that Google’s advertising software continued to track users’ activities and present targeted advertisements, despite the promise of privacy. This marked a significant violation of trust, sparking widespread concerns over digital privacy and the extent to which tech giants monitor online activities.

Terms of Settlement

The settlement, reached on a Thursday, is touted as a significant turning point in the ongoing debates and legal battles over digital privacy. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, and it is yet to be approved by a federal judge. The lawsuit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of the users, marking one of the most substantial penalties in the realm of digital privacy cases.

Implications for Digital Privacy

The settlement resonates deeply as a milestone moment in the ongoing discourse around digital privacy, particularly in the realm of ‘private’ browsing modes. The outcome of this lawsuit could potentially compel other tech companies to review their privacy policies, especially in terms of how they track users’ activities. The case further underscores the importance of transparency in the digital age, where the line between privacy and surveillance grows increasingly blurred.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

