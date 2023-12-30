Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode Tracking

Google has agreed to a massive US$5 billion settlement in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that it tracked users in ‘incognito’ mode of its Chrome web browser. The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2020, accused Google of misleading its users into believing that their internet activities would not be tracked while using the incognito mode. This mode, generally understood to provide a private browsing experience without saving the user’s activity to their browser or device, was allegedly compromised.

Implications of the Settlement

The settlement implies that Google acknowledges some form of liability or has chosen to evade the unpredictability of a court ruling by compensating affected users. Although the specifics of the settlement have not been disclosed, the original lawsuit sought $5 billion on behalf of its users, indicating the anticipation of a substantial payout.

Claim’s Extent and Potential Damages

The lawsuit potentially covers millions of users from June 1, 2016, onward. Plaintiff’s alleged that Google continued to track Chrome users’ data even when they were in incognito mode. They sought damages of at least $5,000 per user for alleged federal wiretapping and California privacy law violations.

Next Steps and Timeline

While Google has reached a settlement, it must still be approved by a federal judge. Lawyers involved in the case have agreed to a binding term sheet through mediation and expect to present a formal settlement for court approval by February 24, 2024.

