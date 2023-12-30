en English
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit over Incognito Mode Tracking

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:34 am EST
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit over Incognito Mode Tracking

In a significant turn of events, Google has acquiesced to a $5 billion settlement in a privacy lawsuit which alleged covert tracking of users’ online activities, even whilst using the ‘incognito’ mode in its popular Chrome browser. The lawsuit, filed in 2020, underscored the concerns about the protection of user privacy and the integrity of private browsing features offered by tech giants.

Google’s Incognito Mode Scandal

The class-action lawsuit claimed that Google misled users by instilling a false sense of security that their online activities would not be monitored while browsing in incognito mode. However, the suit alleged that Google’s analytics, cookies, and applications enabled the tech behemoth to persistently track users’ activities, even when they had set their browsers to private or incognito mode.

The Settlement and Its Implications

The specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but a binding term sheet through mediation is slated for court approval by February 24, 2024. The lawsuit initially sought an exorbitant $5 billion on behalf of the users, marking a significant win for plaintiffs. However, it is essential to note that Google’s agreement to settle does not inherently imply an admission of guilt.

(Read Also: Pro-Palestine Activists Rally in Front of White House, Calling for U.S. Policy Reassessment)

Privacy Concerns and User Expectations

The lawsuit brought to light the ongoing concerns about how major tech companies handle user data and the ambiguous nature of private browsing features. It illuminated the glaring gap between the perceived privacy offered by ‘incognito’ mode and the alleged reality of continued data collection. It was a stark reminder that even when users expect their online activities to remain private, the reality could be far removed.

The settlement, therefore, stands as a testament to growing user expectations for better privacy safeguards and greater transparency from tech companies. It underscores the importance of empowering users with accurate information about data tracking and collection, even in modes that are typically perceived as ‘private.’

(Read Also: Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Sees Record Surge in 2023)

0
United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

