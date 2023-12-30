en English
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit over Chrome's Incognito Mode

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:01 pm EST
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit over Chrome’s Incognito Mode

Google has arrived at a resolution in a major privacy lawsuit, agreeing to a settlement worth US$5 billion. The lawsuit accused the tech behemoth of tracking users’ online activities, even while in ‘incognito’ mode on Google’s Chrome browser. Despite the popular belief that this mode offers privacy and doesn’t track user information, allegations suggest otherwise, leading to this class-action lawsuit.

The Allegations and Settlement

The lawsuit, filed in 2019, alleged that Google violated privacy rights by collecting and tracking users’ data during incognito sessions. While the specific terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, it is known that the resolution includes Google’s agreement to pay $5 billion to affected users and make changes to its data collection practices. The tech giant has also agreed to enhance transparency regarding its data usage.

Implications for User Privacy

The case has raised concerns about the vulnerability of user privacy, even when using supposedly private browsing modes. It has led to a reevaluation of the common perception of incognito mode, revealing that users were being tracked by the search and advertising giant even during these private sessions. Internal Google emails brought forward in the lawsuit showed that the company was using data collected during incognito sessions for web traffic measurement and ad sales.

The Road Ahead

The settlement is expected to be formalized for court approval by February 24, 2024. This case marks a significant development in the realm of digital privacy, underscoring the need for better data protection practices. It has highlighted the potential misinterpretations surrounding ‘private’ browsing modes and the ongoing concerns related to user privacy in the digital age. The resolution of this case will likely lead to Google reassessing its privacy practices, which could potentially influence the broader tech industry’s approach to user data protection.

United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

