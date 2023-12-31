Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: Incognito Mode Under Scrutiny

In an unprecedented move, Google has agreed to a settlement amount of US$5 billion in a landmark privacy lawsuit. The legal battle was centered on allegations that the tech giant was spying on users who were utilizing the ‘incognito’ mode in the Chrome browser. This settlement highlights significant questions about Google’s practices and users’ expectations of privacy.

Accusations of Breaching Privacy

The lawsuit accused Google of tracking the internet activities of users who had opted for the supposedly private ‘incognito’ mode in Chrome. The case argued that, despite the expectations of privacy, Google’s advertising technologies continued to catalog users’ site visits and online activities. It was a class-action lawsuit, originally seeking $5 billion on behalf of users.

Unveiling Incognito’s True Colors

Filed in 2020, the lawsuit alleged that Google misled its users by creating a false impression. Users were led to believe that their internet activities would not be tracked while using the incognito mode. However, internal Google emails brought forward during the lawsuit revealed a different story. The emails demonstrated that users’ data was still being collected, even in incognito mode, for measuring web traffic and selling ads.

Settlement and Future Implications

The settlement, agreed upon recently, still requires federal judge approval. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed yet, but the plaintiffs’ lawyers expect to present the court with a final agreement by February 24, 2024. This case has cast a spotlight on privacy concerns associated with Google’s practices and has sparked a conversation about user expectations when employing private browsing features.