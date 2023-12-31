en English
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: Incognito Mode Under Scrutiny

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:28 pm EST
In an unprecedented move, Google has agreed to a settlement amount of US$5 billion in a landmark privacy lawsuit. The legal battle was centered on allegations that the tech giant was spying on users who were utilizing the ‘incognito’ mode in the Chrome browser. This settlement highlights significant questions about Google’s practices and users’ expectations of privacy.

Accusations of Breaching Privacy

The lawsuit accused Google of tracking the internet activities of users who had opted for the supposedly private ‘incognito’ mode in Chrome. The case argued that, despite the expectations of privacy, Google’s advertising technologies continued to catalog users’ site visits and online activities. It was a class-action lawsuit, originally seeking $5 billion on behalf of users.

Unveiling Incognito’s True Colors

Filed in 2020, the lawsuit alleged that Google misled its users by creating a false impression. Users were led to believe that their internet activities would not be tracked while using the incognito mode. However, internal Google emails brought forward during the lawsuit revealed a different story. The emails demonstrated that users’ data was still being collected, even in incognito mode, for measuring web traffic and selling ads.

Settlement and Future Implications

The settlement, agreed upon recently, still requires federal judge approval. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed yet, but the plaintiffs’ lawyers expect to present the court with a final agreement by February 24, 2024. This case has cast a spotlight on privacy concerns associated with Google’s practices and has sparked a conversation about user expectations when employing private browsing features.

United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

