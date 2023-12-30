Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: A Landmark in Digital Privacy Litigation

Google has reached a settlement in a landmark privacy lawsuit, agreeing to pay a whopping US$5 billion over allegations of improper tracking of users’ internet activity. The tech behemoth was accused of continuing to monitor users’ browsing habits even when they were using the ‘incognito’ mode in the Chrome browser, a feature widely believed to provide users with privacy.

The Lawsuit: A Major Development in Privacy Litigation

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2020, claimed that Google misled users into believing their internet activities wouldn’t be tracked while using incognito mode. The settlement, despite specific details being undisclosed, signifies a major development in privacy litigation. It highlights the growing concerns surrounding digital privacy and the efficacy of private browsing modes in ensuring user privacy.

Google’s Surveillance: The Allegations

The lawsuit alleged that Google’s analytics, cookies, and apps permitted it to track user activity even when the Chrome browser was set to ‘incognito’ mode or other browsers were set to ‘private’ browsing mode. It was alleged that these actions resulted in an ‘unaccountable trove of information’ about users who believed they had taken steps to protect their privacy.

The Settlement: Reflecting the Severity of the Allegations

While the settlement terms have not been disclosed, the magnitude of the agreement reflects the seriousness of the allegations against Google. The lawsuit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users, suggesting that the settlement amount could be substantial. The settlement is expected to be formally approved by a judge by February 24, 2024.

This incident is part of a broader trend of class-action lawsuits challenging big tech companies on data privacy matters in the United States. It raises pressing questions about the role of tech companies in our digital lives and the steps they are taking to ensure user privacy.