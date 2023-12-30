en English
Business

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: A Landmark Decision in User Privacy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:52 pm EST
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: A Landmark Decision in User Privacy

In a landmark decision, tech giant Google has settled a US$5 billion class-action privacy lawsuit, wrapping up accusations of clandestine monitoring of user activities in ‘incognito’ mode on its Chrome browser. The case, filed in 2020, pointed to a disconcerting issue of privacy breaches despite users’ expectations of confidentiality when using ‘incognito’ mode.

Google’s Incognito Intrusion

The lawsuit argued that Google, through its advertising technologies and other techniques, continually captured details of users’ site visits and activities. This tracking occurred even though users were supposedly under the protection of ‘private’ browsing. The plaintiffs argued that Google misled users into believing that their online activities would not be traced while using incognito mode.

Settlement Details

While the specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, the suit initially sought $5 billion on behalf of users. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs expect to present a final settlement agreement to the court by February 24. The settlement must still receive approval from a federal judge. Google has yet to comment on the settlement.

Implications for User Privacy

This landmark lawsuit and subsequent settlement highlight the ongoing struggle between tech companies and their users over data privacy. Despite the use of ‘incognito’ or similar ‘private’ modes, user data can still be tracked and collected, often without the user’s knowledge. In a world that is increasingly digital, the question of how to protect user privacy continues to be a pressing issue. The Google privacy lawsuit serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which companies might go to collect user data, and the necessity for users to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their online privacy.

Business United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

