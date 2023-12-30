Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode Spying Allegations

Google has agreed to a major settlement in a prominent privacy lawsuit, agreeing to pay a staggering US$5 billion, approximately A$7.3 billion. The lawsuit accused the tech giant of spying on users who used the ‘incognito’ mode in its Chrome browser, a feature usually associated with private browsing and non-tracking of internet activities. This settlement comes as a resolution to the privacy concerns raised by the plaintiffs, who believed their internet usage should have remained private while using the incognito mode.

Google’s Settlement over Incognito Mode Accusations

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2020, accused Google of misleading its users into thinking that their internet activities would not be tracked while using the incognito mode. The settlement is yet to receive approval from a federal judge. The lawsuit initially sought $5 billion on behalf of users who believed their internet usage was secretly tracked.

Allegations against Google

The plaintiffs alleged that Google’s apps, cookies, and analytics could track their activity even when they set Google’s Chrome browser to incognito mode and other browsers to private browsing mode. The settlement terms have not been disclosed yet, but the lawyers have agreed to a binding term sheet through mediation. They expect to present a formal settlement for court approval by February 24, 2024.

Repercussions of the Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit

The Northern District of California Judge rejected Google’s request for the lawsuit to be dismissed and for major pieces of evidence to be excluded. This agreement was reached through mediation and will be presented to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California. The original lawsuit sought damages of up to $5,000 per user if Google was found guilty of violating local wiretap laws in California. The final details of the settlement are expected to be announced in early 2024.