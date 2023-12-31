en English
Google Reaches Settlement in $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST
Google has reached a settlement in a significant privacy lawsuit, accused of infringing upon users’ privacy by tracking their online activities, even in Chrome’s ‘incognito’ mode. The lawsuit, which sought damages amounting to $5 billion, alleged that Google gave users a false sense of security while browsing in what is generally considered a private mode, free from the prying eyes of data trackers. The terms of this landmark settlement remain undisclosed, marking a crucial milestone in the ongoing discourse around digital privacy and the responsibility of tech giants to safeguard user data.

A Misleading Sense of Privacy

Launched in 2008, the incognito mode of Google’s Chrome browser is widely perceived as a private browsing session, supposedly devoid of any data tracking. Users have long held the belief that their browsing history and personal information remain unrecorded when in incognito mode. However, the lawsuit lodged against Google contested this understanding, accusing the tech titan of ‘spying’ on users by tracking their internet usage, even during private browsing sessions.

The Disquieting Allegations

The suit, filed in 2020, accused Google of misleading users into believing that their internet activities were untracked in incognito mode. Notably, the lawsuit claimed that ‘millions of individuals’ were likely affected by this infringement, thereby amplifying the gravity of Google’s alleged privacy breach. The original complaint suggested a payout of $100 to $1,000 per plaintiff, potentially accumulating to millions in total.

Towards a More Secure Digital Future

The settlement, pending approval from a federal judge, is expected to be presented to the court by February 24, 2024. This development underscores the rising importance of data privacy in our increasingly digitally connected world. It serves as a reminder to tech companies of the critical role they play in shaping a secure digital landscape. Notwithstanding, the undisclosed terms of the settlement leave many questions unanswered about the implications of this case on future digital privacy norms and policies.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

