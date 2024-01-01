en English
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: User Wishlist and Predicted Release Date

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
On the heels of Google’s release of the Pixel Buds Pro, a wave of user feedback has fueled anticipation for what the company might offer in their next iteration, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. The Pixel Buds Pro, equipped with features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and IPX4 water-resistance, was a notable leap forward in Google’s earbuds lineup. Yet, consumers have expressed dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the product, namely the fit of the earbuds and the lack of support for additional Bluetooth codecs such as aptX or LDAC.

Acing the Fit

Despite the variety of ear tip sizes offered, users have reported that the Pixel Buds Pro tends to feel loose in the ear. This fit issue is a significant concern for many, as a secure fit is crucial for both comfort and optimal sound quality. As a result, one of the most requested improvements for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is a more snug fit.

Enhancing Audio Quality

Another critical area of improvement is the enhancement of the earbuds’ transparency mode. Users have suggested the addition of a spatial vent in the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which would allow for more natural ambient sound. Furthermore, the inclusion of additional Bluetooth codecs, such as aptX or LDAC, would significantly boost audio quality.

Addressing Microphone Performance

Users have raised concerns over the performance of the microphones, especially in noisy conditions. The need for better noise rejection is particularly acute for outdoor activities like jogging, where wind noise can be a disruptive factor. Therefore, enhanced microphone performance is another key wishlist item for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Competitive Pricing

The initial retail price of the Pixel Buds Pro was $199.99, which was later discounted to $120. This pricing strategy has drawn criticism from consumers, particularly early adopters, who find the subsequent price drops frustrating. Therefore, for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, many are advocating for a more competitive initial price, potentially around $150 – $175, to attract a larger customer base.

It’s worth noting that Google has a history of discontinuing less successful products. While the release of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 seems probable, it’s by no means guaranteed. Predictions for the release date lean towards 2024 or 2025, reflecting Google’s past pattern of launching audio products every two years. However, the exact nature and timeline of this future release remains a matter of speculation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

