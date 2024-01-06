en English
AI & ML

Google Introduces AI-Powered Image Creation and Upcoming Personalized Search Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Today, the digital behemoth Google has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Search Generative Experience (SGE), an AI-driven feature that conjures images in line with user queries. Available as a free Chrome add-on, users can activate it by heading to Labs.Google.com. The SGE provides AI-crafted responses alongside the standard search returns, transforming the traditional search experience.

The Art of Search

With SGE, users can prompt the AI to produce images based on any creative or whimsical combination, ranging from a frog on a beach to the Mona Lisa in Tahiti. The creations are not just viewable but exportable, allowing users to share their AI-generated art on various social platforms.

Navigating The AI Landscape

However, SGE is not confined to the realm of artistic requests. The feature can also respond to factual inquiries and is accessible across both computers and mobile devices. That said, the mobile user interface may present a learning curve for some users.

The Future of Personalized Search

Google’s innovation train doesn’t stop at SGE. The tech giant is preparing to launch Project Magi, a more personalized search engine that will integrate AI capabilities like SGE and Google Pay for a seamless AI-directed shopping experience. Initially, this feature will be available to 1 million users.

AI in Music and More

In related news, a musician recently shared his experience with Bing AI, now known as Copilot. While the AI was found to be helpful in refining song lyrics, it fell short when asked to compose from scratch. The new Copilot app is now available for download on smartphones.

Cautionary Tales and Tech Tips

Readers should be aware of the Brother printer scam, where phony customer service numbers can lead to unauthorized remote access to computers. For those seeking CD digitization, Ashampoo Burning Studio Free comes highly recommended.

Additionally, while engaging with AI like ChatGPT, users are urged not to share sensitive information as it may inadvertently resurface in responses to other users. For enhanced browsing experience on phones, Firefox add-ons like Dark Reader and uBlock Origin are suggested.

Empowering Technology

Lastly, the article shines a spotlight on the Wandercraft Personal Exoskeleton, a technology currently awaiting FDA clearance. This remarkable innovation holds the potential to enable disabled individuals to walk in their communities, thereby transforming lives.

AI & ML United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

