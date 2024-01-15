en English
Business

Google Inks Deal to Pay Wikipedia for Content Displayed in its Search

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Google Inks Deal to Pay Wikipedia for Content Displayed in its Search

In a groundbreaking move, tech behemoth Google has signed an agreement to pay for Wikipedia content that appears through its search engine. This unprecedented step mirrors Google’s previous agreements with news corporations in Europe, signifying a shift in the tech giant’s content acquisition strategy.

Google Partners with Wikimedia Enterprise

The Wikimedia Foundation, the organization responsible for Wikipedia’s management, declared that Google would be the first-ever client of Wikimedia Enterprise. This new commercial service, initiated by the foundation last year, aims to manage the commercial use of Wikipedia’s vast content library. In a gesture towards open access, the service will be provided free of charge to the Internet Archive, famed for its ‘Wayback Machine’.

A Win-Win Collaboration

Lane Becker from Wikimedia expressed the foundation’s excitement at the new partnership with Google and the Internet Archive. Despite being a free platform maintained by volunteers and funded through donations, Becker assured that this fresh commercial venture would not impact the access of individual users to Wikipedia.

Google’s usage of Wikipedia’s material in its ‘knowledge panel’ without consistently crediting the source has been a point of contention. This new agreement promises to address such issues, fostering a more collaborative relationship between the two internet giants.

Google’s Track Record of Support

Google’s history with Wikimedia is characterized by substantial donations and grants, indicating a long-standing commitment to the platform. Tim Palmer, representing Google, reaffirmed this commitment, expressing the company’s dedication to shared goals with Wikimedia. However, the specifics of the new contract, including financial details, remain undisclosed.

In a related development, Google has resolved a protracted dispute with French regulators. This resolution establishes a framework for Google to compensate news publishers for their content, and agreements with numerous European news corporations are already in place. This news, coupled with the recent agreement with Wikimedia, indicates a paradigm shift in how Google interacts with content providers.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

