Business

Google Implements Global Organizational Changes and Role Eliminations in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
In a significant shift to enhance efficiency and realign resources, Google, the technology behemoth, has initiated sweeping organizational changes in the latter half of 2023. The restructuring, extending to an international scale, has involved adjustments in the company’s internal structure, leading to the elimination of several roles across different divisions.

Google’s Organizational Overhaul

In an exclusive statement to Reuters, a Google spokesperson confirmed the restructuring process, revealing that some teams are continuing to adjust their organizational structures. This reshuffling, primarily aimed at aligning team resources with the company’s primary product priorities, has resulted in the elimination of certain roles worldwide. The Google Assistant and Devices and Services PA (DSPA) teams have been among the most impacted, with hundreds of layoffs.

Impact on the AR Hardware and Fitbit Teams

Google’s augmented reality division and Fitbit teams have also borne the brunt of these changes. The company confirmed the departure of Fitbit’s co-founders and leaders, along with a significant section of the AR hardware team. Despite these departures, Google reaffirmed its commitment to innovating in the health space and continuing to serve Fitbit users.

Criticism from the Alphabet Worker Union

The Alphabet Worker Union expressed strong criticism of the layoffs. They labeled these job cuts as ‘needless’ and voiced their concerns about job security. Amidst these changes, Google continues its collaborations with Samsung and Qualcomm on headsets, signaling its ongoing work in the tech space.

As of September 2023, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, had a global workforce of 182,381. The exact number of roles affected by these changes remains unspecified. Google’s organizational changes and role eliminations, affecting multiple divisions such as engineering and services, underscore the company’s intent to streamline operations and focus on key product priorities.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

