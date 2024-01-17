Google Files Motion to Dismiss AI 'Eavesdropping' Lawsuit

In a significant development, Google has moved to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of violating California's wiretap law. The tech giant is alleged to have eavesdropped on customer conversations through its Contact Center AI technology, which Verizon employs. The lawsuit was initiated by Misael Ambriz, who claimed that Google's technology monitored, transcribed, and analyzed his conversation with a Verizon representative without his consent. The technology even offered 'smart replies' to the agent.

Google's Defense

Google's defense asserts that even if the allegations were true, the company only provided a software program akin to a tape recorder, thereby not breaching the wiretap law. This law prohibits the interception of communication without consent from all parties involved. Google argues that Ambriz implicitly consented to call monitoring and recording. The company bases its argument on the fact that there is no allegation that Verizon failed to inform Ambriz about the call being recorded, nor does he claim to have been unaware of this during the calls.

Role of California Law

Google further contends that California law exempts telephone companies and their agents from this provision as long as the recording is for service provision. This includes Verizon's customer service activities. This legal gray area is one of the significant factors that will be considered in the upcoming hearing.

Next Steps

U.S. District Court Judge Rita Lin is scheduled to preside over a hearing in San Francisco in March to determine the validity of Google's defense. Given the complexities involved, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for tech companies, their services, and the way they interact with users' information.