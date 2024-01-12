Google Endorses Oregon’s Right to Repair Legislation Amid Parts Pairing Controversy

Google has voiced its support for the Right to Repair legislation currently pending in Oregon, deeming it a persuasive model for other states to consider. Notably, the legislation, known as SB 542, includes requirements to provide means for replacing parts safeguarded by electronic locks, a practice that has hindered third-party repairs. Despite Google’s endorsement, the CTIA, a trade group which counts Google among its members, has expressed opposition to the bill. The group cites concerns over consumer safety, disclosure of proprietary information, and challenges to electronic waste reduction efforts.

Google’s Stance on Right to Repair

Google’s endorsement of the Right to Repair legislation follows a similar move by Apple, which previously backed California’s Right to Repair law. This shift also aligns with the Biden administration’s push for a federal law addressing the same issue. Advocates for the Right to Repair, including US PIRG’s Nathan Proctor and The Repair Association’s Gay Gordon-Byrne, have lauded Google’s stance.

Parts Pairing Controversy

For Proctor, Google’s support is significant, particularly given its opposition to parts pairing, a major concern among repair shops. The tech giant, in contrast to some of its peers, believes that users should have more control over repairs, including access to the same documentation, parts, and tools available to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) repair channels. Google has expressed its desire for regulators to ban ‘parts pairing’ and is backing a commonsense repair bill in Oregon.

Sustainability and Product Longevity

Gordon-Byrne perceives Google’s position as a sincere commitment to sustainability and product longevity, juxtaposing it with Apple’s more controlled approach to parts replacement. Google’s recent policy paper outlines its views on Right to Repair, its Pixel devices’ repairability, and its commitment to supporting its Pixel 8 phones for seven years, setting a new industry standard. The company also emphasizes the importance of repair for consumers, the environment, and companies themselves.