Science & Technology

Google Chrome Releases Critical Security Update, Bolsters User Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Google Chrome Releases Critical Security Update, Bolsters User Safety

In the ceaseless cycle of digital evolution, Google Chrome has once again fortified its defenses. The tech giant has released an update to its widely used web browser, moving to version 120.0.6099.200. This update addresses several high-severity security vulnerabilities, reinforcing the browser’s defenses and providing Chrome users with a safer online environment.

Addressing Critical Vulnerabilities

The update includes remedies for a variety of issues, including use after free in ANGLE, heap buffer overflow in ANGLE, use after free in WebAudio, and use after free in WebGPU. These vulnerabilities were spotted and reported by a collection of discerning security researchers, who were awarded sums of up to $15,000 for their critical findings.

Ensuring User Safety and Performance

The implementation of these fixes is an essential measure in upholding the security and integrity of the Chrome user experience. But Google’s commitment to safety and performance doesn’t stop there. Regular audits, fuzzing, and other internal initiatives are continually carried out to fine-tune the browser’s features and performance.

Update Availability

The updated version of Chrome is readily available for download through an array of channels. Users can access it via web installers, offline installers, a portable version, and MSI installers for Windows. However, it’s worth noting that the offline installer does not feature automatic updates, presenting an important consideration for users eager to stay on top of future security enhancements.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

