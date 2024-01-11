en English
Business

Google Announces Major Job Cuts Amid Shift in Corporate Focus

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
In an unexpected turn of events, Google has announced a new round of significant job cuts, affecting several hundred employees across its hardware, engineering, and Google Assistant voice-activated product teams, among other areas of the company. These layoffs are a part of Google’s ongoing efforts to increase efficiency and focus on its most significant product priorities.

Google’s Cost-Cutting Measures

This move follows a trend of cost reductions at Google, which included a substantial reduction of 12,000 full-time employees in January. Other areas impacted include the recruiting and news divisions, and there has been a reduction in diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Despite these layoffs, Google continues to show a strong commitment to its artificial intelligence (AI) division, as evidenced by recent launches like the chatbot Bard and the language model Gemini.

Industry Competition

The tech giant is currently in a fierce competition with other industry leaders, such as Microsoft and Amazon. To stay competitive, Google has been constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of AI and machine learning. The company’s focus on AI is clear as it continues to invest in new technologies and products, even amidst significant cost-cutting measures.

Alphabet Workers Union’s Response

The Alphabet Workers Union expressed disappointment over the layoffs, highlighting the significant contributions of its members to Google’s success. The union questioned the need for job cuts, especially when the company remains highly profitable. These layoffs were initially reported by 9to5Google and Semafor.

Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

