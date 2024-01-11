en English
Business

Google Announces Another Round of Layoffs Amid Strategic Shift Towards AI

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Google, the tech giant, has confirmed another wave of layoffs, with the axe falling on several hundred employees across multiple teams. The affected teams include the hardware and central engineering divisions, as well as the Google Assistant’s arm. The decision was announced late on Wednesday and is part of Google’s ongoing strategy to enhance efficiency and concentrate on primary product priorities.

Impact on Alphabet’s Shares

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, saw a minor decline in its shares post-announcement. The move follows a significant reduction in the workforce in January 2023, when Google slashed its employee count by 12,000, constituting approximately 6% of its full-time staff. Further trimmings were made within the recruiting and news sections later in the year.

A Shift in Focus

Simultaneously, Google is revising its strategic focus, turning its attention towards artificial intelligence. This shift is evident in the release of products such as the chatbot Bard and the language model Gemini, designed to compete with tech rivals like Microsoft and Amazon.

Union’s Response to Layoffs

The Alphabet Workers Union has expressed disappointment over the layoffs, deeming them unnecessary and promising to battle for job security. The union’s stance is particularly strong given Google’s high profitability. The recent job cuts at Google were initially reported by tech sites 9to5Google and Semafor.

These adjustments at Google reflect a larger trend of cost-cutting within the tech industry, as companies reassess their growth strategies in the post-pandemic era.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

